International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in International Money Express by 82.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,128,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in International Money Express by 46.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $95.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.55 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other International Money Express news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 613,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $7,831,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,715,154 shares of company stock valued at $73,120,944. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

