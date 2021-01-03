International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INSW. BTIG Research cut shares of International Seaways from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

INSW opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.31. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth about $1,282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 21.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 92,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

