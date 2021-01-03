Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Receives $9.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDXG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpace Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of IDXG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 75,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. Interpace Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences during the second quarter worth $55,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

