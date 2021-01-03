Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.47

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and traded as high as $34.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF shares last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 47,171 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDN. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 232,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000.

