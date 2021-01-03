Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.26 and last traded at $133.20. Approximately 99,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 204,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.57.

