Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $12.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.88.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.43. 1,833,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,832,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.