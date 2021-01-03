Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITUB. BidaskClub upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

