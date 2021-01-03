Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.47

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.47 and traded as high as $19.21. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 28,045 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITRN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $447.10 million, a P/E ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,341,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

