IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IWGFF shares. Barclays started coverage on IWG in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on IWG in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS:IWGFF opened at $4.79 on Thursday. IWG has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

