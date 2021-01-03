Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JACK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ JACK opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $97.15.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

In other Jack in the Box news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.