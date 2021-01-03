Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) versus Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Critical Analysis

Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jade Art Group and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A Information Services Group 1.37% 8.44% 3.44%

Volatility and Risk

Jade Art Group has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jade Art Group and Information Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Information Services Group $265.76 million 0.59 $3.34 million $0.16 20.50

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Art Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Information Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jade Art Group and Information Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Services Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Information Services Group has a consensus price target of $3.58, indicating a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Information Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Jade Art Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

