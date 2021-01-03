John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $143.56

John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $143.56 and traded as high as $262.50. John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) shares last traded at $262.50, with a volume of 110,382 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 214.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.56. The firm has a market cap of £221.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96.

In other John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) news, insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £178,000 ($232,558.14). Also, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($105,827.02).

About John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

