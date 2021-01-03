Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives $167.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. BidaskClub downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after purchasing an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,626,000 after purchasing an additional 864,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,590,000 after purchasing an additional 317,313 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $157.38. 5,099,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,042,477. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $414.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day moving average is $147.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.