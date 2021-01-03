JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on YY. ValuEngine lowered JOYY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.78.

Shares of YY stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average of $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. JOYY has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $108.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. The company had revenue of $925.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.28 million. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the third quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 20.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in JOYY by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

