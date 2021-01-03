JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,391 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

