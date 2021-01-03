JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $149,000 Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Regional Management worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RM. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roel C. Campos bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,850.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roel C. Campos bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,061.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $191,175. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $29.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a market cap of $338.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.62 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

RM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regional Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

