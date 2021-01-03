JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $159,000 Stock Position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Escalade worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Escalade by 619.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 55.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESCA. Zacks Investment Research cut Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Aegis started coverage on Escalade in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ESCA stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. Escalade, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $22.78.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.45. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Escalade news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer acquired 15,000 shares of Escalade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 267,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,881.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

