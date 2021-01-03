JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 261.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 9.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEGH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,145,751.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $95,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,145,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,071,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,447 shares of company stock worth $962,972 in the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

