JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 175,069 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $583.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. Analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.