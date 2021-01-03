JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 427,939 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 427,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RPC were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of RPC by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RPC by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RPC during the third quarter valued at $57,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 215,448 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $677.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RES shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

