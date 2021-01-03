JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 453 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 473,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 78,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPUS stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07.

