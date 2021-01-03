JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) Trading 0.3% Higher

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.82 and last traded at $57.71. 497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 1,280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 89,539 shares in the last quarter.

