JustBet 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,332.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $119,334.87 and approximately $13,332.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00028801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00123776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00173285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00517222 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.00270106 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003350 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet.

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.