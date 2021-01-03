Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KALA. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.46. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after buying an additional 207,266 shares during the period. Caxton Corp grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 771,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 151,501 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 129,427 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 451,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.