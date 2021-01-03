Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $32.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KPTI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 2,835,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,448. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). The company had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $111,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,058 shares of company stock worth $3,591,384. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,679,000 after purchasing an additional 781,127 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,949,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,449,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 412,570 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 359,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

