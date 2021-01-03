KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of KB stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $612,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

