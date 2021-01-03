KeeperDAO Price Up 2.6% This Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 27% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for about $110.33 or 0.00339066 BTC on exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00030962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.00527920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00148342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00272145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00050194 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com.

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

