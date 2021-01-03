Kemacoin Achieves Market Cap of $23,332.42 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $23,332.42 and $55.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00276147 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026239 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 129.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io.

Kemacoin Coin Trading

Kemacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

