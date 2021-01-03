Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) (CVE:KG) Shares Up 2.1%

Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) (CVE:KG) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 29,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 88,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market cap of C$32.74 million and a PE ratio of -81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26.

Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) Company Profile (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims.

