Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

