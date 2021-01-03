Kryll (KRL) Price Reaches $0.23

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Kryll token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $170,579.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00263677 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $686.00 or 0.02035347 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (KRL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io.

Buying and Selling Kryll

