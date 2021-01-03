Lamden One Day Trading Volume Reaches $28,490.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $28,490.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, DEx.top and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

