Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives $5.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th.

LTRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. 132,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

