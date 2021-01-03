Largo Coin (LRG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $998,831.00

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Largo Coin has a market cap of $171.93 million and approximately $998,831.00 worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Largo Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.75 or 0.00029178 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00121268 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00169774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.05 or 0.00505709 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00266405 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019052 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003336 BTC.

About Largo Coin

Largo Coin’s total supply is 48,741,079 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,472 coins. The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io. Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin.

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Largo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

