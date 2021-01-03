LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $53.69 million and $35.19 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 32% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00030913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00125438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00544273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00145523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00268682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00051002 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 703,920,576 coins and its circulating supply is 517,008,672 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

