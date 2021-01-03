LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LCII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded LCI Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.86.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $129.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $136.87.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,422.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,071,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,457 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 71.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

