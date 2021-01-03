LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on LCNB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LCNB has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $189.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.90.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 26.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 9.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 7.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 121,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

