Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $400,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to post $400,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Leap Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPTX stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.26. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

