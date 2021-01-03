LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

LMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.86.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $41.86.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $76,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares in the company, valued at $105,966,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $4,915,819.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,741,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,890 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

