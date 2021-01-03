Level01 Price Reaches $0.0464 on Major Exchanges (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Level01 has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Level01 token can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $11,880.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00272900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.89 or 0.02053996 BTC.

Level01 Profile

LVX is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog. The official website for Level01 is level01.io.

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

