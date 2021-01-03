Liquidity Network Price Hits $0.0299 on Major Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $132,579.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 168.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00031133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00124873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.00523604 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00149848 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00268184 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00048863 BTC.

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

