Lisk (LSK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.87 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $150.64 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016996 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007119 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,843,900 coins and its circulating supply is 126,834,611 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.