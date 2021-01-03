Litecoin Plus (LCP) Tops One Day Volume of $7.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $99,600.75 and $7.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119,007.49 or 3.55171215 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

