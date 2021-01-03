Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $3.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.12 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.53 billion to $18.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.83.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.69. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $310.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

