LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to post sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the highest is $2.99 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $11.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

LKQ stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. LKQ has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.