Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) versus Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.1% of Luby’s shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Luby’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Luby’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Luby’s -18.18% -41.14% -18.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kona Grill and Luby’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Luby’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kona Grill and Luby’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Luby’s $214.02 million 0.41 -$15.23 million N/A N/A

Luby’s has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Risk & Volatility

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luby’s has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luby’s beats Kona Grill on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Luby’s

Luby's, Inc. provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's restaurants, Fuddruckers restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants, Fuddruckers franchise operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores. Its primary brands include Luby's Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – World's Greatest Hamburgers, and Cheeseburger in Paradise, as well as Luby's Culinary Contract Services. As of August 29, 2019, the company operated 124 restaurants; and franchised 102 Fuddruckers restaurants. As of November 15, 2019, it operated 32 locations through Culinary Contract Services. The company was formerly known as Luby's Cafeterias, Inc. Luby's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

