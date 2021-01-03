Lunyr Price Up 41% Over Last 7 Days (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Lunyr token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $258,734.05 and approximately $220,152.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00036724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00248900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $658.70 or 0.01930146 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (LUN) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

