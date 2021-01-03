Magnum (MGM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $742.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00125158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00542294 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00145198 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00266228 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050946 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

