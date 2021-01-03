Magnum (MGM) Price Down 19.4% Over Last Week

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Magnum coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Magnum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00027993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00118509 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00165912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.00509673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00260904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018938 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.