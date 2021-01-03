ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.14.

ManTech International stock opened at $88.94 on Thursday. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.83.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the second quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 110.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the third quarter worth $204,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

